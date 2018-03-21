Government nod to launch of Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission

“AB-NHPM will subsume the on-going centrally sponsored schemes -Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS),” an official statement read. (Twitter)

The government today gave its nod for the launch of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ – National Health Protection Mission to provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. “The scheme has the benefit cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year. The target beneficiaries of the proposed scheme will be more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC database. “AB-NHPM will subsume the on-going centrally sponsored schemes -Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS),” an official statement read.

#NHPM will cover over 10 crore poor families (approximately 50 crore people) providing coverage of upto 5 lakh rupees. There is no limit on family size. This will be the world’s largest government funded health care programme. pic.twitter.com/b8ebtG6BYs — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 21, 2018

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the scheme touted as the world’s largest government funded health care programme.