Government monitoring progress of Swiss national attacked in Agra, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today the government is monitoring the progress of Swiss national Quentin Jeremy Clerc, who along with his friend Marie Droz, was admitted to a hospital here after being attacked by four youths in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri. Swaraj also said while Droz has been discharged, Clerc is improving. In a series of tweets, the minister said, “our Joint Secretary S Bhattacharjee and Indian Ambassador designate to Switzerland C B George met Swiss nationals Clerc and Marie Droz in hospital this morning”.

She also tweeted that these officials spoke to the doctors concerned who told them that while Droz has been discharged, Clerc is improving. “We are monitoring his progress in the hospital,” she added.

Earlier, the Swiss embassy here said it “confirms that two Swiss citizens were attacked in India. In the framework of consular protection services, the Embassy is providing support to them. For reasons of privacy and data protection, the Embassy cannot communicate any further information in this regard.”

The couple from Lausanne in Switzerland were chased and attacked on Sunday with stones and sticks by the group of four youths in the tourist town of Fatehpur Sikri, about 40 km from Agra, according to media accounts of the incident. The incident prompted both Swaraj and Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons to write to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said two attackers have been arrested. Alphons said he was “deeply concerned” over the incident that could have a negative impact on the image of the country.