Government making efforts to bring legal solution to Jallikattu: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here that the Narendra Modi government respects the culture of Tamil Nadu and is mindful of the sentiments expressed by the people in the state through a peaceful protest. (Reuters)

Amid demands to lift ban on bull taming sport of Jallikattu, the government today said it is making efforts to bring out a “legal solution” at the earliest.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here that the Narendra Modi government respects the culture of Tamil Nadu and is mindful of the sentiments expressed by the people in the state through a peaceful protest.

“Efforts are on to bring out a legal solution at the earliest … I along with Environment Minister Anil Dave and Attorney General (Mukul Rohatgi) have discussed the issue. We have also talked to BJP President Amit Shah,” he told reporters here refusing to elaborate whether the state government would come up with an ordinance on the issue.

Prasad also hit out at the previous UPA government for challenging the law on Jallikattu of the Tamil Nadu government after the matter was flagged by the animal welfare board and termed it as a “legacy issue” for the present government.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Asked whether a legislation was the right way as it would set a precedent and people would demand revocation of ban on other similar sport, he said legislation is the “felt need of the society”.

In a bid to defuse the swelling street protests, Tamil Nadu government today said it will issue an ordinance to ensure the conduct of Jallikattu sport in a day or two and has submitted a draft of it to the Union Home Ministry.

After discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consultations with legal experts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced this morning that the state government will amend a Central act on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to allow conduct of Jallikattu in the state with Centre’s backing.