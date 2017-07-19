Government is engaged with China on Kailash Mansarovar issue

The government is engaged with the Chinese government on this matter,” Singh said. (PTI)

The government is engaged with China on the issue of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Nathu La route, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Replying to a written question, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the route for the yatra via Nathu La Pass in Sikkim became operational in 2015 on the basis of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2014.

“This year the yatra via the Nathu La has been deferred after the Chinese government cited unfavourable conditions to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra. The government is engaged with the Chinese government on this matter,” Singh said. His remarks come amid continued standoff between the Chinese and Indian troops at the Dokalam in Sikkim sector for over a month after Indian soldiers stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area.