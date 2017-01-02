Government helping to get visas for Abis Rizvi’s parents, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said the government is making arrangements of visas for the parents of director and producer Abis Rizvi. (IE)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said the government is making arrangements of visas for the parents of director and producer Abis Rizvi, who died in the Istanbul nightclub attack. “I have just spoken to Mr Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We are organising their Visa. I have also spoken to Shri Ashok Shah father of Ms Khushi Shah and conveyed our condolences,” Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj said she has asked Indian Ambassador in Turkey Rahul Kulshreshth to receive the families at the airport and make all arrangements. Swaraj, earlier today informed that two Indian nationals have lost their lives in the Istanbul nightclub attack. “I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack.

Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat,” Swaraj tweeted. At least 35 people were killed and 40 others injured in an armed attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday. The investigation into the attack is currently underway. The attack comes three weeks after twin bombings in Istanbul killed at least 45 people, mostly police officers.