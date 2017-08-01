Government forms panel to address data protection issues

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has constituted an experts committee to study and identify key data protection issues and recommend methods for addressing them. (Reuters)

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has constituted an experts committee to study and identify key data protection issues and recommend methods for addressing them, an official statement said here on Tuesday. The committee, headed by the Supreme Court’s former Judge B.N. Srikrishna, was constituted on July 31, 2017. The committee comprises members from the government, academia and industry. “The committee will also suggest a draft Data Protection Bill. Protection of data is expected to provide big boost to digital economy of the country,” the statement said.