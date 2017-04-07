Government focusing on providing affordable quality healthcare: Narendra Modi

In this context, Modi noted that the Cabinet had recently approved the National Health Policy, “which is extensive, comprehensive & citizen friendly”. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government is leaving no stone unturned in providing quality healthcare that is accessible and affordable. “On #WorldHealthDay, I pray that you are blessed with wonderful health, which gives you the opportunity to pursue your dreams & excel,” he tweeted.

“When it comes to healthcare, our Government is leaving no stone unturned to provide quality healthcare that is accessible & affordable,” he added.

In this context, Modi noted that the Cabinet had recently approved the National Health Policy, “which is extensive, comprehensive & citizen friendly”.

He tweeted a link highlighting the features of that policy. The Prime Minister said the theme of the World Health Day this year is depression, about which he had spoken during his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.