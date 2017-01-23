Government extends Economic Affairs Secretary, Shaktikanta Das’ stay in office by three months

Economic Affairs Secretary stay extended by three months. (IE)

The tenure of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das was extended by three months till May 31 by the government on Monday. “The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the proposal for extension in service in respect of Das, a 1980 batch Tamilnadu cadre IAS officer,”official statement said. Das took charge as Economic Affairs Secretary in Ministry of Finance in August 2015.

The Finance Ministry is scheduled to present the Budget for FY 2017-18 on February 1, instead of the usual date of February 28. The government has decided to merge the Railway Budget with the General Budget from this year onwards.

Das was supposed to retire from service in February. His first posting in the state of Tamil Nadu had his alleged involvement in several corruption cases including land allotment to foreign collaboration agreement, alleged BJP leader Subramaniam Swami when Das was going to be made the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief.

After his promotion in Delhi as a close confidant of the former Finance Minister, he has been seen to have acted in favour of the former minister, covering scams, delaying investigation and has extended every other support possible. Financial help was given to him and Das helped him cover up his involvement in 2G Spectrum Scam, Aircel-Maxis scam, NSE fraud, and manipulate probes against him, alleged Swami.