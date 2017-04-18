Government extends ceasefire pact with Naga insurgent groups

The Centre has extended a ceasefire agreement with two insurgent groups in Nagaland for one more year from April 28. (Reuters)

The Centre has extended a ceasefire agreement with two insurgent groups in Nagaland for one more year from April 28. The ceasefire agreement is between the central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Neokpao- Khitovi). “It was decided by the government of India to extend the Suspension of Operation with NSCN-R and NSCN-NK for a further period of one year with effect from April 28,” an official statement said here today. The pact was signed by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of the government of India, and Toshi Longkumer and Imlongnukshi Chang on behalf of NSCN-R and Jack Jimomi on behalf of NSCN-NK.

The two insurgent groups, which operate in Nagaland, are among several other armed groups of the state such as NSCN (Isak-Muivah) and NSCN (Khaplang). While the NSCN (I-M) has entered into a ceasefire agreement in 1997 and has been maintaining it since then, the pact with NSCN (K) has been broken after the group attacked a military convoy in Manipur in June 2015, killing 18 soldiers.