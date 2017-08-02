Government examining ministerial panel report on Lokpal, says Jitendra Singh

The bill was referred to the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice for examination and report.(PTI)

A report of inter-ministerial committee on Lokpal is under examination of the government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today. The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, came into force with effect from January 16, 2014. However, an amendment bill was moved in Lok Sabha in December 2014 to remove certain difficulties in the operationalisation of the Act, he said. The bill was referred to the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice for examination and report.

“The said Committee has submitted its report in the Parliament on December 7, 2015. The recommendations of the said Committee were presented before an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) comprising seven Union ministers. “The recommendation of the IMC are under consideration of the government,” the minister said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Act envisages establishment of the anti-graft body Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants. As per the Lokpal Act, it is the sole prerogative of state government concerned to enact law in this regard. ” So, establishment of the institution of the Lokayukta including any appointment therein falls within the domain of the states,” Singh said.