Government doubles honorarium for gallantry award winners, says Defence Ministry

The government has doubled the honorarium for armed forces personnel who have recieved gallantry awards. The enhanced allowance which is for the recipients of post-independence and pre-independence gallantry awards will be paid with retrospective effect from August 1. As per a notification issued by the defence ministry, the winners of Param Vir Chakra, the highest war-time gallantry award, will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000 instead of current Rs 10,000. In case of Ashoka Chakra award winners, the monthly allowance has been enhanced to Rs 12,000 from Rs 6,000. The Maha Vir Chakra award winners will get a monthly allowance of Rs 10,000 as against current Rs 5,000 while the honorarium for Kirti Chakra awardees has been enhanced to Rs 9,000 from Rs 4,500.

Similarly, Vir Chakra awardees will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 6,000 instead of current Rs 3,000. The ‘Sena’, ‘Nao Sena’ and ‘Vayu Sena’ medal winners will get an allowance of Rs 2,000 instead of current Rs 1,000 per month. The honorarium for various other categories including winners of distinguished service order, military cross, distinguished flying medal has also been doubled, the government said.

“The enhancement is for the recipients of post- independence gallantry awards, pre-independence gallantry award and the monetary allowance attached to ‘Jangi Inam’ (a pre-independence gallantry award),” said the defence ministry.