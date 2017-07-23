Government committed to turn brain drain to brain gain, says Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar today said his government was committed to stop ‘brain drain’ of research scholars and turn it into ‘brain gain’. (PTI)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar today said his government was committed to stop ‘brain drain’ of research scholars and turn it into ‘brain gain’. “We see research scholars who go abroad because of better infrastructure and facilities. We are committed to turn brain drain into brain gain,” the minister said at a meet of the Indian Chambers of Commerce here. A higher education finance agency has been made operational to provide loans without interest to good institutions to improve their laboratories and research facilities, he said at the programme ‘Way Forward For Education Sector In Eastern Region, Challenges and Recommendations.’ “The Prime Minister scholarship scheme will provide stipends between Rs 75,000 – Rs 1,00,000 every month to research scholars,” Javadekar said.

He said under ‘Uchchatar Abhishkar Yojana’ (UAY) started by the government, research students are working on customised requirements of industry. Under Rashtriya Uchcha Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the government is providing Rs two crore to rural colleges and Rs 20 crore to universities for upgrading their infrastructure, the minister said. Another scheme of the HRD Ministry – ‘Tequip’ , which is now in its third phase, aims to uplift technical education infrastructure with special focus on the institutions of east and north-east, he informed.