Government committed to provide comfort to security forces: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the government is committed to providing every comfort and convenience to military and paramilitary personnel. (PTI)

In the backdrop of videos posted by a BSF jawan on social media claiming poor quality food being served to soldiers, Union minister Jitendra Singh today said the government is committed to providing every comfort and convenience to military and paramilitary personnel. “The government always takes due cognisance of the reports and inputs it receives and it is already very clear about providing every kind of comfort and convenience, depending on situations in which the deployment of military and paramilitary forces are made,” he said on the sidelines of a function in Samba.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Asserting that the nation is indebted to the services of the armed forces, Singh said the government and the country as a whole accord highest priority and respect to the Army and the paramilitary forces personnel. “It is Army Day today and I think there is no second opinion that we have one of the finest army in the world. We are proud of our military and paramilitary forces and it is because of them, that when we sleep they remain awake and when we eat they stay hungry and that is how the country is well guarded and protected,” the MoS in the PMO said.

While refusing to comment on the Facebook post of BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadar Singh, the Minister said the government takes care of the comfort of the soldiers. “I won’t be able to comment on specific instances but as I said as a matter of policy and principles, the government, the ministries of Defense and Home are very clear about taking due care of the soldiers,” Singh told reporters.

On the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on KVIC calendar and diary, he said the Opposition’s allegation that Mahatma Gandhi has been “replaced” by Modi has no logic. “I think that accusation or allegation or observation that is being made is quite out of context and is devoid of any logic or rationale,” Singh said. “Nobody can take Mahatma Gandhi’s place… It is the Narendra Modi government which has vindicated the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by implementing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jan Dhan Yojna, and the series of programmes which are the legacy, infact the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, and also the philosophy of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. “This was left undone by the successive governments for past 60-70 years… They were only concentrating on a family and its siblings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to make up for this anomaly,” he said.

On the alleged human rights violations in Baluchistan, Singh said India is concerned about what was happening there. “I think the whole world knows now that in Indian sub-continent, the gravest human rights violation is happening in those regions which happens to be under legal or illegal occupation of Pakistan, whether it is Baluchistan or Pak Occupied Kashmir, or Pashtun area and therefore it hardly requires any more evidence,” he said.

Singh said it should be an eye opener for some of those Pakistan sympathisers within India including in Jammu and Kashmir who raise the boggy of Human Rights on the drop of the hat but fails to see what is happening in Pakistan. “I think from humanitarian point of view it is also the responsibility to raise voice against operations happening anywhere in the world. This is what India has been doing and when Baluchistan is on fire we have an added responsibility because we cannot allow our neighbours to be on fire… you cannot leave a hell outside and build a heaven inside,” Singh said. “It is in our security interest that we have to be concerned of what is happening in Baluchistan,” Singh said.