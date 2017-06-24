Government clears proposal to set up airport at Jewar in Greater Noida

All important towns in Western UP will benefit from this airport, says Jayant Sinha. (ANI)

The Centre today cleared the the proposal to build an airport in Greater Noida today, an ANI report said. Confirming this, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that the project has been cleared at Jewar in Greater Noida to cater to increasing flying requirements for people in National Capital Region, ANI said.

“Granted approval for greenfield airport at Jewar(Greater Noida) to cater to growing flying requirements of NCR”, he was quoted as saying by the news agency. He added that the airport will cater to 30-50 million passengers per year in next 10-15 years.

He further said that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has cleared 3,000 hectares of land for airport, a PTI report said. “In Delhi, we are expecting 91 million passengers by 2020 and 109 million passengers by 2024,” he was quoted as saying by the agency further.

Speaking further about the Centre’s move, MoS Aviation, Jayant Sinha was quoted as saying by ANI, “all important towns in Western UP will benefit from this airport”.

Thanking the Centre for clearing the airport, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidddharth Nath Singh said that the tha aprt will not only be the cargo hub but will also cater to the need of domestic and international traffic.

“Jewar airport will be the cargo hub of the country apart from catering to domestic and international traffic”, he was quoted as saying by ANI. The project has seen a turbulent past. It was intially conceibed by Rajnath Singh and was later propesed by Mayawati, when she was Uttar Pradesh chief minister. It was also cleared at the tenure of then prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. However, after Samajwadi Party came to the power in the state in 2003, the Milayam Singh Yadav Government shelved it along with the ‘Taj Expressway’ project, which was renamed ‘Yamuna Expressway’.

Four years later, the Mayawati-led BSP Government in Uttar Pradesh revived the Jewar project after coming to power.