Government asks DIAL to provide helicopter services for bigger cities

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) was on Saturday asked to explore the possibility of air travellers availing helicopter services to connect them nearer to their homes in cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad instead of traveling by road. Speaking at the 1st Heli Expo India 2017 oganised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Rajiv Nayan Choubey, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, noted that the government is gearing up to provide the air commuters with regional connectivity through helicopter and smaller aircraft.

“I have asked DIAL to explore possibilities for providing space for helicopters at well within Delhi Airports so that heli services are launched for providing direct connectivity to air travelers so that these avail of such facilities and reach their respective destinations through air routes and within much shorter time instead taking to land routes that takes longer and is cumbersome also given the traffic congestion,” Choubey said.