Government approves Rs 32,000 crore plan for Coast Guard

The Centre has approved a nearly Rs 32,000 crore plan for the Coast Guard that will give more teeth to the maritime security agency in maintaining vigil on coastal waters, defence sources said. The action plan to give a boost to the Coast Guard in terms of infrastructure and equipment like offshore patrol vessels, interceptor boats, helicopters, aircraft and critical operational infrastructure was cleared at a meeting chaired by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra earlier this month.

The Coast Guard, a critical arm of the defence forces and whose role has become more crucial after the 26/11 attacks, protects India’s maritime interests and enforces maritime law, with jurisdiction over the territorial waters of India, including its Exclusive Economic one (EEZ). The plan is to make this aquatic-force a 175-ship and 110-aircraft force by 2022. It currently has nearly 130 vessels, 52 interceptor boats and 60 plus flying assets to safeguard coastal security, island territories, offshore assets and marine environment as well as undertake anti-piracy, anti-smuggling, oil-spill and pollution-control operations. India has a 7,516-km coastline, with 1,382 islands and a sprawling EEZ of 2.01 million sq km.