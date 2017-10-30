Government appoints five new general managers in Railways

Vishwesh Chaube will be the new general manager of the Northern Railway, covering parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi among others, in place of R K Kulshreshtha, who has been transferred to the Southern Railway.(Image: IE)

Vishwesh Chaube will be the new general manager of the Northern Railway, covering parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi among others, in place of R K Kulshreshtha, who has been transferred to the Southern Railway. Chaube, a 1980 batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), is at present the general manager, Metro Railway, Kolkata. Kulshreshtha has been transferred from Delhi-based Northern Railway to Southern Railway zone, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Ajay Vijayvergiya, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, will be new GM of Metro Railways, Kolkata in place of Chaube. Rashmi Goel has been appointed as the general manager of the Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi. She belongs to the Indian Railway Accounts Service. N K Prasad will be general manager of Northeast Railway (construction), Guwahati, the order said. He is from the Indian Railway Personnel Service.