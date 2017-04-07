Government admits in Parliament, Kanpur, Kuneru and Ujjain train derailment/blast incidents are suspected “sabotage” by terrorists

He touched upon the derailment of 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express, near Pukhraya in Kanpur Dehat district on November 20, and said the probe findings showed it was a “conspiracy.” (Reuters)

There have been many speculations around the Kanpur train accident in which 150 people were killed. there have been talks that it was a conspiracy, but for the first time, the government admitted in the Parliament that Kanpur, Kuneru and Ujjain derailment were suspected sabotage by terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted to this effect while addressing an election meeting in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, which is close to the India-Nepal border. He touched upon the derailment of 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express, near Pukhraya in Kanpur Dehat district on November 20, and said the probe findings showed it was a “conspiracy.”

“The Kanpur rail accident, in which hundreds of people were killed was a conspiracy and the conspirators carried it out sitting across the border… Gonda is adjoining Nepal,” he had said. “If the cross-border foes want to carry out their work, is it not necessary that more vigil is maintained in Gonda,” he asked the people, urging them to vote for the BJP. Earlier, there was also an explosion in the Bhopal Ujjain Passenger. The blast had left at least seven passengers injured. The Madhya Pradesh IG Law & order Makrand Devaskar had confirmed that today’s Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train explosion was a terrorist attack.

Also Watch:

Police and other security agencies are investigating the blast. In a related development, the Madhya Pradesh police have detained three persons, who were found moving under mysterious circumstances, from Piparia near Bhopal. During interrogation, they have shared information which links them with the ghastly Indore-Patna Express train accident in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh last November. Pakistan’s ISI is said to be behind this accident.