Government acting on war footing to tackle spread of dengue: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu government today said it was acting on “war-footing” to tackle the spread of dengue fever in some parts of the state. Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s response on the matter came days after actor Kamal Haasan, who is crossing swords with the ruling AIADMK over corruption, criticised the state government on the health issue. “We are working on war-footing. Work such as clearing (stagnant) water, creating public awareness and fogging exercise are being undertaken by the sanitation officials,” he told reporters here in response to a query on dengue.

On Thursday, Haasan had chided the government over dengue, saying it should ‘move aside’ if it cannot address the spread of the fever. “A high school drop out may not perceive the Neet problem. But Dengue I know My child almost died of it (dengue). Work on it TN Govt. If unable move aside,” (sic) Haasan had tweeted. He was apparently referring to reports of dengue fever affecting several people in parts of the state. A woman and her two-day old baby had died of dengue in this district on July 9. The actor is involved in a public spat with the ruling AIADMK, including the Chief Minister, following his reported remarks on corruption in the government.

To a question on the issue of National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), the Chief Minister said the state government would continue to exert pressure on Centre, seeking Presidential nod for two bills adopted by the state Assembly seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the exam. He recalled his cabinet colleagues having met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central Ministers two days back to raise the matter with them.