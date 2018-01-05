Goverment to frame policy to promote Gujarati language: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today said his government will come up with a policy to promote the Gujarati language and sought inputs from academic bodies in this regard. (PTI)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today said his government will come up with a policy to promote the Gujarati language and sought inputs from academic bodies in this regard. He asked the Gujarat University and the Gujarat Sahitya Akademi to guide the government in formulating the policy. To promote Gujarati, the government will come up with a language policy, Rupani said. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Gujarat Literature Festival (GLF) at the Gujarat University premises here. “The Gujarat University should take the initiative, and together with the Gujarat Sahitya Akademi, it should help the government in the policy formulation. “You (the university and the akademi) should guide the state government in this direction,” he said.

Admitting that Gujarati has not received importance like languages of other states, Rupani said events like the GLF will help promote the language. He said the state government will help in organisation of the festival. Accompanying Rupani at the event was Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Awards in different categories were also distributed at the literary event which will go on till January 7.