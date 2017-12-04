Gorkhaland issue: SC to hear plea filed by Mamata Banerjee Government against GJM President Bimal Gurung

Earlier in the week, Gurung claimed before apex court that the Mamata Banjerjee-led government was trying to break his party to finish the movement for separate statehood. (IE)

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear plea filed by West Bengal Government urging apex court to set aside its November 20 order, restraining it from taking any coercive step against former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung. Earlier in the week, Gurung claimed before apex court that the Mamata Banjerjee-led government was trying to break his party to finish the movement for separate statehood. On November 24, the apex court asked Gurung to reply to the appeal made by the state government against his protection from arrest within four days. Following that, Gurung claimed that incorrect statements have been made in the plea. Earlier on November 20, the general committee of the GJM suspended Gurung for six months and appointed Binay Tamang as the new party president. The absconding former GJM president has been out of public sight since June. Cases have been filed against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a grenade attack at the Kalimpong Police Station and a blast in Darjeeling’s Chowk Baazaar area.