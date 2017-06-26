Gorkhaland demand: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says does not support demand for new state but Mamata Banerjee must apologise to people

Gorkhaland demand: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he does not support the creation of Gorkhaland, but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should apologise to the Gorkha people.(Reuters)

Gorkhaland demand: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he does not support the creation of Gorkhaland, but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should apologise to the Gorkha people. “The state government created Gorkha Territorial administration (GTA) for addressing the demands of the people, but they did not address it. Therefore, people resorted to protest movements,” said Vijayvargiya. Vijayvargiya, was in Kolkata to attend the rath yatra programme where he said, “Banerjee should go to to he Hills and tender her apologies to the people of the Hills. She must address their problems,” Indian Express reported.

State president BJP, Dilip Ghosh said that creation of a state on the basis of language and ethnicity will divide the country into pieces. He said, “We did not raise any objection to creation of states like Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh or Telangana. But we can never support the demand of creation of a village or municipal corporation to a state on the basis of language and ethnicity.”

This is in the backdrop of the protests by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which has an alliance with NDA. The protests entered the eleventh day on Sunday. A video was also released of the GJM supremo Bimal Gurung asking everyone to hit the streets and cautioned that some leaders from other parties might try to “betray” the Gorkhaland agitation. “I urge everyone to hit the streets in protest. All leaders should hit the streets with workers and the common people. We are ready for talks only on the issue of Gorkhaland, not on any alternative formula,” Gurung said in a video message.

Elected members of the GTA have resigned. The GJM supporters said they would burn copies of the GTA accord reached in 2011, between the home ministry, state government and GJM. The protest started when the Gorkha people were told that Bengali would be made compulsory for the people in the Hills.