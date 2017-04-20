Gorkha Janmukti Morcha hopeful of forming civic boards in four municipalities

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung said while announcing the list of party’s candidates for Kurseong. (PTI)

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung today said that his party was hopeful of forming civic boards in Kalimpong, Mirik, Kurseong and Darjeeling municipalities. “I am not worried about Kurseong. Party leaders have done a good job there. Even in Darjeeling, things are fine, but I am slightly worried about Kalimpong and Mirik,” Gurung said while announcing the list of party’s candidates for Kurseong. “I have been staying in Kalimpong for the past 45 days and things are much better there. Even in the last Assembly elections, all the parties, the state government and development boards came together to defeat us but the will of the people was different. This time too we will win a minimum of 17 to 18 seats in Kalimpong. We will form the board in Mirik also,” he said.

Elections in 84 wards of Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik municipalities will be held on May 14. The Morcha announced candidates for 19 of 20 seats in Kurseong and 11 of 32 wards in Darjeeling. In the Assembly elections last year, the Jana Andolan Party had contested 17 of the 23 wards in Kalimpong but the Assembly seat was won by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.