Gorakhpur tragedy: ‘See that it never happens again’ says Kamal Haasan to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan. (Image: PTI)

While the nation mourns the tragic deaths of over 70 people at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, actor Kamal Haasan has expressed his outrage and shock over the developments. Haasan took to Twitter and requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take Nobel Laureate Kailash Sathyarti’s advice seriously, so that nothing like this happens ever again. “Children of UP die. @k_satyarthi’s request to UP CM is the best course. See that it never happens again. India mourns its loss.” Earlier, Satyarthi tore into the Uttar Pradesh government on Twitter as he wrote, “is this what 70 years of freedom means for our children?” The Nobel peace laureate also appealed to the Chief Minister to do something about this and correct decades of corrupt medical system of UP to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a thorough probe into the matter and assured strict action against those who were involved in the alleged shortage of oxygen supply in the hospital. So far at least 71, including infants, have died from encephalitis at the BRD Medical College hospital. According to data procured from the BRD hospital, from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths have occurred in the hospital. Over 30 infants at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College’s hospital died last Friday due to alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen.