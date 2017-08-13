Gorakhpur tragedy: Samajwadi Party students’ wing protests against health minister Siddharth Nath Singh

Eggs and tomatoes were hurled by some of the activists who were agitated over the deaths of innocent children,” Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha leader Faisal Mansoor told PTI. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party students’ wing today hurled tomatoes and eggs at the local residence of Uttar Pradesh health minister Siddharth Nath Singh, in protest against the deaths of children at a hospital in Gorakhpur. “We staged a protest outside the health minister’s residence over the Gorakhpur tragedy. Eggs and tomatoes were hurled by some of the activists who were agitated over the deaths of innocent children,” Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha leader Faisal Mansoor told PTI.

Over 60 children have reportedly died at the BRD Medical College Hospital since August 7, many for want of oxygen whose supply was disrupted after bills were not paid to the vendor. At least 30 children were reported dead in the last two days alone.

The incident sparked a national outcry, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, Sunil Dubey, in-charge of the Civil Lines police station under which Singh’s residence falls, said, “We have heard about the protests outside the minister’s house. However, no complaint has been registered in this regard and there have been no arrests”.

Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati termed as “irresponsible” Singh’s remarks that “many children die” in the month of August every year at the Gorakhpur-based state-run hospital.