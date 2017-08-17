Gorakhpur tragedy: PIL seeks judicial inquiry into BRD Hospital incident where 71 children lost lives

The petitioners also prayed for directions so that stern punishment was meted out to those held responsible for the deaths. (Image: PTI)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was today filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the recent deaths at the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur where of 71 children have lost their lives since August 7. Filed by Suneeta Sharma, an advocate, and Kamlesh Singh, a social worker, the PIL is likely to be taken up for hearing before a bench tomorrow.

The petitioners have blamed the deaths on “carelessness” of the doctors at the hospital and further contended that although encephalitis claims many young lives every year there were no effective measures to contain the outbreak of the vector-borne disease.

The petitioners also prayed for directions so that stern punishment was meted out to those held responsible for the deaths.