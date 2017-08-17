Gorakhpur tragedy: District Magistrate report blames BRD Hospital admin, oxygen supplier

Gorakhpur tragedy: District Magistrate’s report into the death of children at BRD Medical College and Hospital has squarely blamed hospital administration and oxygen supplier.

Gorakhpur tragedy: District Magistrate’s report into the death of children at BRD Medical College and Hospital has squarely blamed hospital administration and oxygen supplier, according to Times Now. The log book of oxygen cylinder stock was not checked, it says. The DM’s report also has noted that the administration had ignored reminders from doctors about the stock of oxygen, as per Times Now. The probe was ordered immediately after the incident and the report has been submitted to the authorities concerned. 71 children have lost their lives since August 7 at the BRD Hospital, as per PTI report.

There were allegations that shortage of oxygen cylinders led to this tragedy. Uttar Pradesh health minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said that loss of life due to such a reason was nothing less than a heinous crime, PTI reported on August 16. He also clarified that all aspects related to the deaths of children were being probed by a panel led by UP chief secretary.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation was filed yesterday in the Allahabad High Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident. Filed by Suneeta Sharma, an advocate, and Kamlesh Singh, a social worker, the PIL is likely to be taken up for hearing before a bench today.

A few days ago, in a stern message, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said the truth should come out, whether the hospital was doing treatment or massacre, according to Indian Express report. “The guilty will not be spared and such strict action would be taken by the Uttar Pradesh government that it would set an example for people to work with discipline,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by IE.