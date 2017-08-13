Gorakhpur tragedy: Arvind Kejriwal to hold emergency meeting to check situation in Delhi hospitals

The Delhi Government is set hold an emergency meeting in wake of the Gorakhpur tragedy where more than 70 children died at BRD Hospital due to alleged lack of oxygen supply.(Reuters)

The Delhi Government is set hold an emergency meeting in wake of the Gorakhpur tragedy where more than 70 children died at BRD Hospital due to alleged lack of oxygen supply. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will preside over the meeting which is to be held on August 16. Kejriwal has ordered to take stock of the correct position of all the hospitals in Delhi (inclusive drugs / oxygen cylinder / life saving drugs) and prepared a blue print accordingly.

Meanwhile, tragedy continued to descend upon Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, as another child succumbed to encephalitis today, taking the death toll over 70. 11 children died on Saturday and until Friday the death toll stood at 60.