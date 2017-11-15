Gorakhpur shocker caught on camera: Goons assault 2 women in broad daylight; watch chilling video

Two women were assaulted by goons in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

An incident of crime against women has surfaced on Wednesday when with a video showing a group of men thrashing two women in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. The CCTV footage dated November 12, shows a man throwing stones at a house and when a woman comes out to confront him, then he and his friends mercilessly beat her. Another woman comes out to save her, but even she is thrashed badly. Police have registered the case and the investigation is underway.

This is not to the only incident of violence against women. A number of other cases have come to the front in recent months. Last month on October 8, a girl student was molested by three men in the DDU Gorakhpur University campus, raising serious questions about women’s safety in higher educational institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The three accused were caught by university authorities and handed over to police.