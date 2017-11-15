Gorakhpur shocker caught on camera: Goons assault 2 women in broad daylight; watch chilling video

An incident of crime against women has surfaced on Wednesday when with a video showing a group of men thrashing two women in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. The CCTV footage dated November 12, shows a man throwing stones at a house and when a woman comes out to confront him, then he and his friends mercilessly beat her. Another woman comes out to save her, but even she is thrashed badly. Police have registered the case and the investigation is underway.
This is not to the only incident of violence against women. A number of other cases have come to the front in recent months. Last month on October 8, a girl student was molested by three men in the DDU Gorakhpur University campus, raising serious questions about women’s safety in higher educational institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The three accused were caught by university authorities and handed over to police.
#WATCH: Woman thrashed by molesters in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. Police case registered (12.11.2017, Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/V1fMFr4kSZ
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2017
In another incident on November 9, a shopkeeper in Dhampur District of Bijnor allegedly molested a minor girl. The incident came to light when the family members of the 9-year-old girl filed a complaint against the shopkeeper for allegedly touching the minor inappropriately at his shop when she had gone to buy some candles for home. According to the family members, the accused had tried to molest her before. The child has been admitted to the Bijnor District Hospital for the Medical examination. However, the accused is on the run. The case has been registered under 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
On October 26, a group of youngsters in Fatehpur Sikri harassed and chased a Swiss couple and left them severely injured with a broken skull, a fractured arm and a hearing impairment. Police have so far arrested five people for the assault. Police identified three minor boys from the photographs that the miscreants had forcibly clicked with the couple.