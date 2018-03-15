Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections results: BJP loses Yogi Adityanath’s citadel to SP-BSP in UP; top highlights

Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls results: CM Yogi Adityanath have accepted the verdict

Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls results: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat and Phulpur constituency to Samajwadi Party (SP) which was intelligently backed by arch rival Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh. Phulpur was won last time by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The statistics show BJP nominee Kaushlendra Singh Patel was defeated by 59,460 vote margin in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel.

In Gorakhpur, SP candidate Praveen Nishad defeated BJP’s Upendra Shukla by 21,961 votes. BJP had a rather forgettable day as they tasted disappointment in Bihar’s Araria Lok Sabha seat where Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD emerged as the winner.

Going beyond the statistics, this outcome assumes greater significance if we think about country’s political landscape. The strategy adopted by traditional rivals SP-BSP can now be emulated by opposition parties who are desperate to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah led BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We may get a clearer picture in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls and subsequent elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh scheduled to be held later this year.

Here are the top highlights of Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls results in Uttar Pradesh

1. Both Congress candidates from Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats have lost their deposits.

2. Both CM Adityanath and Maurya have accepted the verdict saying they will review and device strategy to counter a united opposition. Terming the verdict as “unexpected”, Adityanath has claimed that this is a victory for political ‘saudebaazi’ of SP and BSP.

3. BJP has said that in general elections people vote to elect a government and the BJP has always been the favourite as people want guarantee of good governance which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in politics. The party has asserted that bypolls have no impact on stability of a government whether at the Centre or state.

4. After the astounding victory, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has met BSP Chief Mayawati in Lucknow. Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh had said that if this is the anger of people in areas of CM and Deputy CM, one can imagine the anger of the people of the rest of the country.

5. Congress has lashed out at the CM Adityanath and Deputy CM Maurya saying that their “arrogance” is the reason behind the outcome.

6. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had tweeted saying this a great victory and claimed “The beginning of the end has started”.

7. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that this is not an ordinary victory. These results will give direction to the country, he said while interacting with media.