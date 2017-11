Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam Municipal Corporation elections result 2012: Full List of Winners from all wards in UP Civic Polls and how is it expected in 2017

Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1.

Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The election results of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation assume great significance as it falls under Gorakhpur parliamentary seat from where the current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was elected as an MP for five-consecutive terms. The UP local body elections are being seen as a litmus test for Yogi Adityanth as this will be the first elections in the state after he has taken over as the chief minister. The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has 70 wards and all major parties, namely Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will be competing against each other.

Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result. Meanwhile take a look at the winners in the previous Gorakhpur nagar nigam election in 2012

Full List of winners in Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) election 2012:

Ward Candidate Party BJP Mahadev Jharkhandi Tukda No 1 Ward 1 Sunita Devi Independent Semra Ward 2 Sangita Independent Jungle Tulsiram West Ward 3 Pushpa Devi Independent Beni Madhav Ward 4 Premlata Independent Basharat Pur Ward 5 Snehlata Independent Naused Ward 6 Rambhavan Independent Manvela Ward 7 Quddus Ali Independent Mahadev Jharkhandi Tukda No 2 Ward 8 Shyam Yadav Independent Chargava Ward 9 Genda Devi Independent Rapti Nagar Ward 10 Pushpa Devi Independent Shivpur Sahabganj Ward 11 Chaya Nigam Independent Lachdipur Ward 12 Veer Singh Sonkar BJP Jatepur North Ward 13 Sirtaj Prasad BJP Madhopur Ward 14 Rakesh Kumar Independent Salikaram Ward 15 Sujit Kumar BJP Urvarak Nagar Ward 16 Dharampal BJP Lohiya Nagar Ward 17 Gyaanmati Yadav Independent Engineering College Ward 18 Keshav Devi Independent Jungle Nakha Ward 19 Rajkumar Independent Jharna Tola Ward 20 Ramesh Gupta Independent Adhiyari Bagh Ward 21 Ramesh Yadav SP supported Tulsiram Poorvi Khati Tola Akolva Ward 22 Chandrabhan Prajapati Independent Daudpur Ward 23 Sanjay Yadav Independent Ramjanaki Nagar Ward 24 Girijeshpal Independent Janpriya Vihar Ward 25 Rekha Devi Verma Independent Bichiya Railway Colony Ward 26 Shakun Mishra Independent Dharmashala Bazar Ward 27 Ravindra Verma BJP Narsingh Pur Ward 28 Najma Begum Independent Humayunpur North Ward 29 Ranjula Rawat BJP Gallamandi Maheva Ward 30 Ravindra Independent Shahpur Ward 31 Gyantidevi Congress Purdilpur Ward 32 Manu Independent Betiya Hata Ward 33 Vijay Lakshmi BJP Civil Lines 2 Ward 34 Devendra Kumar BJP Surajkund Dham Nagar Ward 35 Jubair Ahmad Independent Jatepur Railway Colony Ward 36 Anu Yadav Independent Kalyan Pur Ward 37 Rampal Yadav BJP Shakti Nagar Ward 38 Asha BJP Ramganj Dakshini Ward 39 Geeta Shukla Independent Rustampur Ward 40 Sanjay Singh Independent Mirjapur Ward 41 Saurabh Viswakarma BJP Civil Line 1 Ward 42 Ajay Rai Independent Rajendra Nagar West Ward 43 Dharamdev BJP Gopal Pur Ward 44 Lalji Independent Hansu Pur Ward 45 Aarti Srivastav Independent Ali Nagar Ward 46 Rajesh Jaiswal BJP Chaksa Huson Ward 47 Pharahahuda Independent Girdhar Ganj Ward 48 Ranjay Singh BJP Bhediya Garh Ward 49 Baby Yadav Congress Turkman Pur Ward 50 Bhonu Mustafa Independent Jafra Bazar Ward 51 Reena Rawat Independent Mohaddi Pur Ward 52 Ramjanam Yadav Independent Vikas Nagar Ward 53 Janaardan Chaudhary Independent Kajipur Khurd Ward 54 Amarnath Independent Rasool Pur Ward 55 Hamir-ud-din Ansari Independent Dilerajak Pur Ward 56 Jitendra Saini BJP Krishna Nagar Ward 57 Uma Shankar Chaudhary Independent Alhadad Pur Ward 58 Manoj Singh Independent Ghosh Purva Ward 59 Manta Lal BJP Ilahi Bagh Ward 60 Md Akhtar Independent Miyan Bazar Ward 61 Manish Singh Independent Tiwari Pur Ward 62 Vahidun Nisha Independent Deewan Bazar Ward 63 Sabina Khatun Independent Basantpur Ward 64 Vijendra Agrahari Independent Old Gorakhpur Ward 65 Vijay Raj Jaiswal BJP Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar Ward 66 Mohan Singh BJP Ismailpur Ward 67 Manjoor Alam Independent Muftipur Ward 68 Jia-ul-Islam Independent Mahui Sudharpur Ward 69 Vahida Devi Independent Shesh Pur Ward 70 Sanjeev Singh Sonu Congress

Gorakhpur went to polls on November 22 in the first phase of elections to urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh. According to the State Election Commission, the overall polling percentage in the first phase on November 22 stood at 52.59 while around 48.76 per cent voting was recorded in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls which was held on Sunday (November 26). The state election commission claimed that the combined polling percentage of the first and the second phase of the 2017 UP urban local body polls stands at 50.52, much more than the 46.6 per cent recorded in 2012. District-wise, the highest polling percentage was reported from Sant Kabir Nagar (67.59 per cent), followed by Shrawasti and Lalitpur. The other districts where polling crossed the 60 per cent mark were Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ambedkarnagar, Pilibhit, Banda, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Amroha and Ballia. Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed almost 10 per cent increase in polling percentage this time, with 44.39 being the recorded figure. In 2012, the polling percentage in Varanasi was 35.4.