Gorakhpur Mahotsav: In Yogi Adityanath’s constituency, Bollywood and Bhojpuri Night to be organised

Gorakhpur Mahotsav is set to kick off from January 11

In an effort to promote tourism and local traditions in his very own constituency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the organising of the biggest of its kind of Mahotsav in Gorakhpur. The three-day extravaganza from January 11 will include two ‘Bollywood Nights’, a ‘Bhojpuri Night’, besides kabaddi, wrestling, dancing and painting competitions, among other events. As per an official statement, “The main attraction to this cultural extravaganza are the cultural evenings. The entertainment filled cultural evenings include a “Bhojpuri Night and Bollywood Night.” For all these events, celebrity artists of national and international repute have given their consent and we are looking forward to their enthralling performances before huge turnout.”

Reportedly, on Wednesday, the government had sanctioned Rs 33 lakh for the event, which is being managed by a committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner with the DM as the vice-chairman. A Facebook page has also been made to promote the event and bring it on the state’s tourism map. While the venue of the event, which would be inaugurated by Governor Ram Naik, will largely be Gorakhpur University, the closing ceremony with a ‘bhajan event’ by popular singers Anoop Jalota and Anuradha Paudwal will take place at Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath Temple in presence of Adityanath, who will distribute prizes to the winners of various competitions.

The customised logo of the mahotsava carries the photograph of Gorakhnath temple and Mahant Goraknath in the centre with a photo of Gautam Buddha and Kabir on either side, along with the Gorakhpur railway station. The tagline of the logo reads “Aa Roh Tamso Jyotih” (Rise From Darkness to Light) and going by the media reports, a special theme song is also being prepared for the event.

Earlier, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav used to organise Safai Mahotsav in his native village Safai. The Mahotsav attracted celebrities from all walks of life.