Gorakhpur jeweller gets ransom call of Rs 5 lakh

In the second such incident in less than a fortnight, a ransom of Rs 5 lakh was demanded from a jeweller in Gorakhpur–the bastion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Ashok got an internet call wherein the caller demanded Rs 5 lakh from him, and threatened to kill him, if he failed to give the amount. The caller had been making such calls for the past two days,” Additional SP (crime) Alok Kumar Sharma said. The incident comes barely 10 days after a renowned surgeon close to the chief minister got similar calls on June 28 and 29 from a criminal lodged in a jail, demanding Rs 20 lakh. The recent ransom call to the jeweller was made at a time when Adityanath was present in the city for official engagements. The additional SP said the police was investigating the case. During the recent visit of the chief minister here, a delegation of doctors had met him and apprised him of the ransom call made to the surgeon. Adityanath had assured the doctors that criminal elements will be dealt with an iron hand. The chief minister had also expressed his indignation over repeated ransom calls and asked the police to curb the menace at the earliest.