Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: This family was given small pumps for their child when authorities fell short of oxygen supply

As many as 23 children died at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital on August 10 after the hospital allegedly fell short of oxygen supply, as per the report by The Indian Express. (IE)

As many as 23 children died at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital on August 10 after the hospital allegedly fell short of oxygen supply, as per the report by The Indian Express. Three weeks after celebrating the birth of their first child Shailendra Gupta and his wife Laxmi, from Jainpur village in Gorakhpur, are now mourning his death. Gupta, who is a carpenter by profession in Bengaluru said that his child was facing problem while breathing, so he and his wife rushed to BRD Medical College on the intervening night of August 9-10. They were handed a small pump (Ambu bag) as soon as they reached the hospital and told to keep pumping. Followed by which the child was taken to the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and next day, the child was announced dead. Gupta was quoted as saying that he would always have the lingering doubt that his son’s life could have been saved.

While despite the news of the deaths of children, there were long queues of people at the hospital early on Saturday waiting for their wards to be admitted. It was not only Gupta, many people who came from across the city to admit their children, went through this tragic incident last week. For few the BRD hospital remained the only option as there was no other hospital in the neighbouring district where they could have gone, also they couldn’t afford to admit their wards in the private hospitals.

Sonu Kasaudan said he had come from Basti district, about 110 kilometres away, with his niece who was suffering from jaundice, while, Mukesh, from the neighbouring district of Deoria, said his one-year-old son who was also suffering from jaundice had been admitted, according to The Indian Express report. Mukesh recalled the mishap and told that as the news of the shortage of oxygen spread, there was confusion outside the NICU and ward all of a sudden. Some parents were given small pumps and told to keep pumping, while others wanted to ask about their children who were still inside the ICU. He further said that some parents even suspected that their children had died, but they were not handed the bodies immediately.