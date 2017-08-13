Gorakhpur hospital tragedy LIVE updates: CM Yogi Adityanath, Union health minister JP Nadda to take stock today

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy LIVE updates: On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath had said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. (Source: PTI/AP)

The Opposition parties have joined hands against the Bharatiya Janata Party and state chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the deaths of infants in Gorakhpur, mostly at the BRD Medical College. Congress demanded an apology from the CM while Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of concealing facts regarding circumstances that led to the tragedy. The former state chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati demanded the resignation of the state health minister Sidharth Nath Singh. Meanwhile, the principal of Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur Dr Rajeev Mishra, who was suspended following the death of 30 infants within a span of 48 hours since August 10, today resigned from the post. His resignation was confirmed by the state health minister. On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath had said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a committee has been formed to look into the Gorakhpur tragedy. Gorakhpur is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Here are Gorakhpur hospital tragedy LIVE updates:

10:32 AM: Union Health Minister JP Nadda is about to leave for Gorakhpur shortly, reported ANI.

10:30 AM: “All the reports that have come in the media, even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is upset with them,” Yogi said, adding that PM Modi said that the Centre Government will provide whatever aids the Uttar Pradesh government needs to strengthen the health sector.

10:15 AM: Confirming the resignation of Mishra from the post of the BRD medical college principal, UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, “Yes, he has resigned. But no good, because we have already suspended him and initiated enquiry of his misdoings.”