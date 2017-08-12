Gorakhpur hospital tragedy LIVE updates: 63 dead so far, Congress demands resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath called an emergency meeting over the tragedy. (ANI photo)

A dreadful tragedy has taken place in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College’s hospital. The tragedy has till now claimed 63 lives due to alleged shortage of oxygen, according to ANI. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the guilty will not be spared. Over 30 infants at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College’s hospital died due to alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen. Meanwhile, Adityanath called an emergency meeting over the same. Earlier in the day, the alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen at the hospital claimed lives of two more children. The shortage of oxygen allegedly led to encephalitis, which is a sudden onset inflammation of the brain, following which the children died. A Congress delegation comprising senior leaders on Saturday visited the tragedy-struck Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College’s hospital. The delegation comprising senior Congress leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Raj Babbar, Pramod Tiwari, RPN Singh along with others, met the doctors and patients. Here are all the LIVE updates:-

12:00 PM Hope he (Yogi Adityanath) has enough shame in him to go®ret to the parents & quit on moral grounds: Sudhindra Bhadoria

11:50 AM Matter of great shame for UP CM. If there’s any morality in govt he should quit and go, for such disaster has happened: Sudhindra Bhadoria, BSP leader

11:40 AM Both Health Minister and Minister of Technical and Medical Education must resign. UP CM can’t step back from duty. Must apologise to state, demands Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

11:30 AM Heart-wrenching incident. Saddened by children’s death. This happened due to state govt’s carelessness: Ghulam Nabi Azad

11:20 AM Not a tragedy, it’s a massacre: Kailash Satyarthi on Gorakhpur hospital deaths

11:10 AM Considering he (Yogi Adityanath) is both MP & CM must take moral responsibility & step down, so should his Health Minister: Manish Tewari

11:00 AM Congress delegation reaches BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur; what happened was due to lapse on the government’s part says Congress’s RPN Singh