Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: From Yogi Adityanath to Rahul Gandhi; here’s how politicians reacted

Here’s how political leaders from various parties reacted to the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy (PTI)

In a tragic incident, as many as 60 children died in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College’s hospital. Uttar Pradesh Government has vowed strict action against the guilty. However, Government also claimed that all the deaths didn’t take place due to lack of Oxygen supply. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath insisted that oxygen shortage did not lead to deaths. “It is a very emotional matter for me as I have been raising the issue of encephalitis since long,” he said, adding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed concern. From Opposition’s side, several senior leaders from Congress and Samajwadi Party also visited the district. From Congress, a delegation comprising senior Congress leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Raj Babbar, Pramod Tiwari, RPN Singh along with others, met the doctors and patients.

Here’s how political leaders from various parties reacted to the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: The CM said the government will take action on the report of the magisterial inquiry which will be received soon. He promised that no one will be allowed to go scot free and stern action will be taken against those responsible. On reports that oxygen shortage had caused the deaths, he said if it were the case, it would have been a “heinous act”.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav: “The company supplying oxygen had informed the principal (of Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital) that it would stop the supply if payment was not made and the government must be aware that the deaths have been caused due to a shortage of oxygen”.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Twitter: “Deeply pained. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. BJP govt is responsible and should punish the negligent, who caused this tragedy”.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati: “As many as 60 children have died in a government hospital in Gorakhpur in the last six-seven days. This is an example of gross criminal negligence of the BJP government”.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan: “This is an hour of test for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I am sure he will take it very seriously and it must be taken so.”

UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh: “The Chief Minister was not informed by the doctors and officials about the shortage of oxygen neither on July 9 nor on August 9. The shortage of oxygen was not highlighted.” The minister also claimed that all the deaths in the incident have not taken place due to lack of Oxygen supply.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: “The deaths which took place in a Gorakhpur hospital were very saddening. The person, who switched off the oxygen supply on the pretext of non-payment of dues, was responsible for the incident.”