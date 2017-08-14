Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath visit forces man to carry ailing mother in arms

Amid the stepped up security arrangements, Pandey, who was rushing to the Emergency Trauma Centre of the hospital with his 70-year-old mother Leelawati, was forced to carry her in his arms. (IE)

When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the BRD Medical College Hospital on Sunday at 1.30 pm, a man named Sunil Pandey was caught in the rush even as he faced a medical emergency. Amid the stepped up security arrangements, Pandey, who was rushing to the Emergency Trauma Centre of the hospital with his 70-year-old mother Leelawati, was forced to carry her in his arms, reported The Indian Express. This incident comes in the wake of the crisis at the Gorakhpur hospital that led to the death of over 60 children. The security arrangement was tight for the CM’s visit and traffic to the hospital was also stopped. Police asked Sunil to clear the area for the CM’s convoy and he scrambled to get to the institution as fast as possible to ensure he did not get delayed.

He asked for a stretcher for his mother as he reached the hospital and said, “She has been suffering from a spinal problem. Forget about standing, she cannot even sit on her own. We brought her here and took an admission slip. Then they asked us to get an X-ray done.” He said as that as there was nothing available, he carried her to the X-ray facility himself. He was then told to rush as the Chief Minister was arriving. Following this he asked his mother to wrap her hands around his neck and then he ran carrying her in his own arms.

CM Yogi Adityanath had yesterday warned of exemplary action against those found responsible for the horrifying tragedy. Over 60 children have reportedly died at the hospital since August 7, allegedly for want of oxygen whose supply was disrupted after bills were not paid to the vendor, PTI reported.