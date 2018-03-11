Gorakhpur by-election result 2018 on 14 March: All you need to know about Gorakhpur bypoll

Gorakhpur by-election result 2018 on 14 March: Congress, SP-BSP look to wrest Yogi Adiyanath’s home turf

Gorakhpur by-election result 2018 on 14 March: Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur has witnessed one-sided elections since 1989 with the BJP securing the seat every time with a thumping majority. However, this time, with the five-time winning MP and now Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, leaving the ground, the Opposition see a strong chance to upset the saffron party in its bastion. The by-elections for Gorakhpur constituency, which went to the polls on Sunday (March 11), has become no less than a prestige battle for the BJP and a crucial test for SP-BSP and the Congress. The by-elections have brought the decades-old political rivals SP and the BSP together. Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have joined hands for the bypolls to counter the BJP. Meanwhile, the Congress is getting a little out of place with the factors getting in favour of the BJP and the BSP-SP.

The political landscape in Gorakhpur has changed with Yogi Adityanath not being in the race. Nishad is the largest community inhabiting Gorakhpur followed by the Brahmins. While the SP, which is contesting the Gorakhpur election along with the Peace Party, Nishad Party, and the BSP, has fielded Praveen Kumar Nishad as its candidate, the BJP is counting on Upendra Shukla. This is for the first time since 1989 that the Gorakhpur seat will be represented by someone who is not from the Gorakhpeeth. It is worth mentioning here that Yogi Adityanath had been winning the constituency since 1998 and prior to him, his mentor Mahant Avaidyanath held the seat. It is important to add here that Gorakhpeeth exerts immense influence over Hindu voters of the constituency.

The chief contenders for the seat are – Upendra Shukla from BJP, Suhita Chatterjee Kareem from Congress, Praveen Kumar Nishad from SP, Awadhesh Nishad from Bahujan Mukti Party, Girish Narain Pandey from Sarvodaya Bharat Party.

Five independent candidates are also in the fray along with these names. As per the Election Commission data, there are 19.49 lakh voters in the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency which encompasses areas of Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural and Sahajanwa.

CM Yogi Adityanth has asserted that the BJP will win with a massive mandate and “politically motivated” alliance of SP and the BSP will fail miserably. On the other hand, SP with its new-found support also seems confident of its victory. Who gets the last laugh will be known only on March 14 when the vote counting is scheduled.