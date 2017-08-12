Gorakhpur BRD hospital tragedy: Yogi Adityanath breaks silence, holds dirtiness responsible for deaths of children

There is a lack of awareness amogst common man towards sanitation)” Adityanath added.(PTI)

Breaking silence over death of 60 children in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that issue of Encephalitis persists in Eastern region of the state since 1978. The chief minister, who refrained from taking responsibility for the tragedy, held sanitation issues and open defecation as responsible factors for death. “Encephalitis bimaari 1978 se hai, purvi UP ka masoom asamay agar kaal ke kaal mien sama rha h iske peeche gandagi, khule mein sauch h, (Encephalitis disease exists since 1978, if innocents from Eastern UP are dying untimely deaths, then issues related to sanitation and open defacation are responsible for it)” Adityanath said. “Swachchta ke prati aam jan maanas ke beech jo jagurukta honi chahiye thi us jagrukta ka abhaav hai, ( There is a lack of awareness amogst common man towards sanitation)” Adityanath added.

Earlier, PMO said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation and is in touch with central and state authorities, PTI reported. Union Minister Anupriya Patel and Union health secretary will take stock of the situation in Gorakhpur, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. Earlier on Friday, District Magistrate of Gorakhpur Rajeev Rautela informed media that at least 30 children died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College within 48 hours since August 10. Later, state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that according to reports from the pediatric department of the college, 60 children had died due to various diseases since August 7.

Earlier, UP deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that guilty will not be spared. “Whosoever is found guilty in the tragic and painful incident at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur will certainly face stringent action,” deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters. According to a Tweet on account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (@CMOfficeUP), Yogi Adityanath has directed that a detailed probe will be conducted into the incident and strict action be ensured.

