Gorakhpur BRD hospital tragedy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath talks tough, says guilty won’t be spared

The chief minister, who was in damage control mode, said that guilty will not be spared.

Addressing media over recent deaths in Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that deaths due to lack of oxygen is a heinous crime. The chief minister, who was in damage control mode, said that guilty will not be spared. He added that UP Government has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to probe into the role of the Oxygen supplier in the issue. “Not only children from Gorakhpur, but children from entire Eastern UP and Nepal arrive here for treatment,” Adityanath said. He appealed media to report “correct figures” of deaths. “Mai aap logo se appeal karna chahunga ki agar aap log maut ke sahi aankdein logo ke saamne rakhenge to manvata ki badi sewa hogi, (I appeal all you to report correct figures of death, it will serve humanity)” Adityanath said.

Earlier, speaking over the issue, Adityanath said that Encephalitis persists in Eastern region of the state since 1978. The chief minister, who refrained from taking responsibility for the tragedy, blamed sanitation issues and open defecation as responsible factors for death.

#WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on child deaths in #Gorakhpur‘s BRD Medical College, says “Encephalitis is a challenge”. pic.twitter.com/gyY4NZtS3B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2017

“Encephalitis bimaari 1978 se hai, purvi UP ka masoom asamay agar kaal ke kaal mien sama rha h iske peeche gandagi, khule mein sauch h, (Encephalitis disease exists since 1978, if innocents from Eastern UP are dying untimely deaths, then issues related to sanitation and open defacation are responsible for it)” Adityanath said. “Swachchta ke prati aam jan maanas ke beech jo jagurukta honi chahiye thi us jagrukta ka abhaav hai, ( There is a lack of awareness amogst common man towards sanitation)” Adityanath added.