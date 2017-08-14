Gorakhpur BRD Hospital Tragedy: Parents forced to arrange for medicines, blood; made to wait for post-mortems

Over 30 children died within a span of 48 hours in the Gorakhpur BRD Hospital Tragedy. (PTI)

Gorakhpur BRD Hospital Tragedy: Over 30 children died within a span of 48 hours due to lack of oxygen supply in Gorakhpur-based BRD medical college after which the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Dr Rajeev Mishra, the Principal of the hospital. As parents saw their children collapse to death before their eyes, they relived the horrific incident while talking to the media about their ordeal. According to Indian Express, parents earlier spent hours in trying to get doctors to attend their children, arranging for medicines, blood and other things. They are now being made to wait for the death certificates and post-mortems.

30-year-old Brahmdev, who is a farmer from Bagagada village in Gorakhpur, brought his twins suffering from high fever to the hospital. 4 days later, on August 7, he noticed the oxygen-level indicator outside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at BRD Medical College hospital. He said, “There were three levels — normal, high and low. On August 7, the indicator showed low.” On asking the hospital staff about the same, he said that “the staff did not respond.” Indian Express quoted him saying, “On August 8 and 9, they asked me to get 30 ml and 40 ml of blood. I went to the blood bank and donated my blood to get it. I asked them what had happened, again they did not speak a word.” He added, “At 8 pm on August 9, they just came to me and told me my son had died. They handed over the body and told me to take it. No doctor told me why my son had died. I knew something had gone wrong.”

After the death of his son, Brahmdev and his wife saw their daughter suffer and die. Still holding their dead son, he said, “The staff were using ambu bags. By now, the cylinders had disappeared. I saw blood oozing out of her mouth. There was only one nurse and one doctor looking after the entire NICU.” By August 10, both his children were dead, he slammed the hospital and said, “They did not give us any free medicines. They did not have as simple a thing as cotton gauze and syringes in the NICU. They asked me to get that. I also bought calcium, glucose injections.”

By the time, Brahmdev lost his son, the hospital had reported the death of nine other infants, including six in the NICU. Brahmdev says he hasn’t got even a death certificate for his daughter, while the hospital released the bodies without post-mortem. He added, “I have buried the bodies in a manner that they can be exhumed easily. I want the authorities to conduct a post-mortem. I want the truth to come out.”