Gorakhpur BRD Hospital Tragedy: UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh faces flak from many quarters

Gorakhpur BRD Hospital Tragedy: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has been facing media heat following death of at least 30 children at Baba Raghav Das Medical College, according to Indian Express report. Notably, the medical college and hospital at Gorakhpur does not come under his direct administrative control. The minister for medical education in the Yogi Adityanath government looks after this. But as a health minister of the politically crucial state, Singh was facing flak from several quarters. Apart from media, the Congress had demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Singh.

Singh had earlier said that the deaths of children were very unfortunate and the government would set up an inquiry committee to ascertain if any lapse has been there and if anyone is found guilty he will be made accountable, according to PTI report. He said that according to reports from the paediatric department of the hospital, children died due to various diseases since August 7. Singh, however, asserted that the deaths were not because of paucity of oxygen.

Before joining Yogi Adityanath cabinet, Singh was a prominent face on TV playing his role as BJP national secretary. He used to articulate BJP’s point of view and was entrusted with the responsibility of taking on the UPA and other Opposition parties. But this time he has found himself on the firing line.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday warned of “exemplary” action against those found responsible for the horrifying tragedy amid calls for his resignation. The Modi government stepped in to cool frayed tempers, announcing setting up a regional medical center at a cost of Rs 85 crore in Gorakhpur for conducting research on ailments that afflict children.