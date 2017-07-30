Gopalkrishna Gandhi nephew hits out at uncle over taking Congress side, says Not in Gandhi ji’s name; READ FULL TEXT OF OPEN LETTER

Srikrishna in his open letter in protest against Gopalkrishna’s candidature said that Mahatma Gandhi ‘opposed entitlements due to birth’. (PTI)

The nephew of vice presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi has criticised the former West Bengal governor for agreeing to represent the Congress-led Opposition in the upcoming election , Shrikrishna Kulkarni, in a letter to his uncle wrote, “I saw with dismay the TV images of you, going to file your nomination for the Vice President — flanked by this family of dynastic politics,” Indian Express report said.

While taking on “present day Gandhi family”, he wrote that they “re-institutionalised dynastic succession.” Without taking the name of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul, Shrikrishna wrote: “Present Congress President has been in position for 18 years since 1998. Her son (5th generation of Nehru dynasty, starting from Motilal Nehru) is in line for succession.”

He further said it was important for him to write an open letter to his uncle since the later is contesting for a public position. Srikrishna in his open letter in protest against Gopalkrishna’s candidature said that Mahatma Gandhi “opposed entitlements due to birth.”

So many scandals & not single comment from you. Do you really believe these are political vendetta?: Krish in letter to Gopalkrishna Gandhi pic.twitter.com/rSYhej1dir — ANI (@ANI_news) July 30, 2017

“In that one instant (when you filed your nomination), you tore apart the principles you espouse — those of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar.” He reiterated that both the stalwarts were against the “entitlements of birth, ” he wrote.

Srikrishna also criticised his uncle for being silent on alleged scams by Congress leaders. “So many scandals over so many years, and not a single comment from you. Do you really believe all these are political vendetta? But you still went ahead and endorsed them. As one small member of Gandhiji’s large family, I must register my protest. Therefore I say — Not in Gandhiji’s name,” he added.