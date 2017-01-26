Google honours India’s 68th Republic day with a colourful doodle

On the occasion of 68th Republic day in India, search engine giant Google has unveiled its doodle honouring the event. (Screen capture)

On the occasion of 68th Republic day in India, search engine giant Google has unveiled its doodle honouring the event. The doodle is a great rendition of Lutyen’s open area where the colourful parade will happen in the morning with President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and honoured guest Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gracing the event on Rajpath.

The doodle is highlighted by large green lettering that spells out ‘Google’ and is placed in a manner that suggests it is part of the pageant with crowds at the extreme ends of the graphic. It has a pleasing look to it except the fact that the spelt out name of the US tech corporate giant is quite big and jars a little.

The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950 and this date is marked every year with a march past where India showcases its armed might as well as its rendition of folk art and other themes that are current in the country. India became a republic after it won freedom from the British Empire (Independence day is August 15, 1947) and chose the Parliamentary form of government with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru becoming the first Prime Minister of the country.