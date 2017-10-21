Google honors explorer Nain Singh Rawat on his 187th birth anniversary with creative doodle

To mark the 187th birth anniversary of the pioneering explorer, Nain Singh Rawat, search giant Google is celebrating the day by dedicating today’s doodle.

To mark the 187th birth anniversary of the pioneering explorer, Nain Singh Rawat, search giant Google is celebrating the day by dedicating today’s doodle to one of the first of the late 19th century Indian explorers who explored the Himalayas for the British. Rawat was Born in 1830 and he hailed from Johar Valley of Kumaon in present-day Uttarakhand, as reported by NDTV. He was honored with several awards from the Royal Geographical Society. Among them was a gold medal for his contributions to mapping part of the Himalayas for the British.

Today’s The doodle is a silhouette diorama illustration which portrays Nain Singh Rawat as he might have looked on his travels. As per the report by NDTV, the Google Doodle is created by Hari and Deepti Panicker. Here are some interesting things to know about one of India’s first great explorers Nain Singh Rawat:

• Nain Singh Rawat belongs from the Milam village in valley of Johar, at the foot of the Milam glacier where the river Goriganga river originates.

• After his schooling, Rawat visited different places in Tibet with his father, and learned the Tibetan language, customs and became familiar with the Tibetans.

• This knowledge of local customs and language helped Nain Singh Rawat in becoming an explorer.

• In 1855, as per the report by DTV, Nain Singh Rawat was recruited by German geographers the Schlagintweit brothers.

• His first exploration trip with the geographers was between 1855 and 1857.

• He mapped the trade route from India through Nepal to Tibet and a major section Tibetan river Tsangpo.

• He was the first to determine the location and altitude of Lhasa.

• In 1865, Nain Singh Rawat traveled nearly 2,000 km from Kathmandu to Lhasa and then to Manasarovar Lake and finally back to India.

• Nain Singh Rawat’s last and greatest journey was from Leh in Kashmir to Assam via Lhasa in Tibet.

• In 1895, Nain Singh Rawat died of heart attack while visiting Jagir – which was a village gifted to him by the British.