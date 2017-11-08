Google Doodle celebrates Kathak queen Sitara Devi’s 97th birth anniversary

Kathak queen Sitara Devi had also acted in a number of Hindi movies in which she did dancing roles.

Search engine giant Google today paid tribute to Kathak queen Sitara Devi by paying tribute on her 97th birth anniversary with a doodle. Born in Kolata on November 8, 1920, Rabindra Nath Tagore had described her as Nritya Samragini, after watching her performance when she was just 16 years old.

She had first married K Asif, the director of popular Bollywood movie Mughal-e-Azam and later Pratap Barot.The Kathak queen was honoured with a number of awards including India Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 for her contribution to the classical dance genre for six decades, Indian Express said earlier.

Sitara Devi had also acted in a number of Hindi movies in which she did dancing roles. She, however, stopped accepting movie offers in the sixties as she believed that it was affecting her dance. The Kathak queen had breathed her last on November 25, 2014, at the age of 94 in Mumbai’s Jaslok hospital where she was admitted.

