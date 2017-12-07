Goods train derails in Odisha, no one injured

The incident happened shortly after midnight last night when the goods train was approaching route number three of Damanjodi yard, the ECoR official said. (PTI)

Six wagons of a goods train derailed between Dumuriput and Damanjodi railway stations in Odisha’s Koraput district, disrupting movement of trains on the route today, an East Coast Railway official said. No one was injured in the accident. The incident happened shortly after midnight last night when the goods train was approaching route number three of Damanjodi yard, the ECoR official said. The additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) of Waltair railway division of ECoR zone along with safety officers of engineering and mechanical branches rushed to the site, he said. A relief train and a crane were sent to the accident site from Visakhapatnam and Kirandul. Restoration work is in progress and normal train services on the line is expected to be restored soon, the official said.

The derailment led to cancellation and diversion of several trains. Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express from Jagadalpur and Koraput-Visakhapatnam passenger train from Koraput were cancelled today. The Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express would remain cancelled between Rayagada and Jagadalpur from both directions today, the ECoR official said. The Visakhapatnam–Kirandul special train was also short-terminated at Rayagada station.