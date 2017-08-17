Good news: Soon, just drive into petrol pumps across India to buy generic medicines

Now generic medicines will be available in petrol pumps. (Reuters)

Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the government is all set to make generic medicines more accessible to the common people and that is working to open ‘Jan Aushadhi’ (generic medicines) stores at the petrol stations across India. The fuel retailers have signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd to sell energy efficient appliances in petrol pumps too. Pradhan said that oil marketing companies are coming up with innovative ideas to conserve energy with their collaboration and in the future generic medicine stores will also be opened along with them, Times of India reported.

Dharmendra Pradhan also highlighted the non-availability of pharmacists has turned out to be a major problem because it is been made mandatory by the law to have a qualified pharmacist at a drug store. The officials are hopeful that this can be a good job opportunity for people. So that people can easily access the government services, the concept of ‘Common Service Centre’ is being explored which will make it easy to avail services like issuing PAN and E-Aadhaar cards, utility bill payments, banking solutions and agriservices at the pumps itself, Pradhan added. Power, coal and renewable energy minister Piyush Goyal appreciated Narendra Modi government’s vision and said that this MoU was an example of it.