Good news for jallikattu protesters; CM Panneerselvam assures ordinance in 2 days, agrees to inaugurate event himself

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addressed the media on Friday reflecting on the talks with the centre on the jallikattu ban and said that the state government expected the ordinance draft to be sent for the consent of the President. He further said that they expected the notification of ordinance to appear the day after tomorrow. On being asked about if he would be inaugurating the jallikattu festival, Panneerselvam said that the wish will be fulfilled. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday assured the protesters that ‘there are full chances that Jallikattu will be organised within 1-2 days’ even as agitation against the ban on the popular bull-taming sport intensified across the state. Urging protesters to ‘withdraw their protest immediately’, Panneerselvam said his government sent a draft of the amendment to Ministry of Home Affairs this morning. “I believe the draft would be approved in 1-2 days which will pave way for Jallikattu,” the CM had said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State of environment and Forest, Anil Dave said that the Home Ministry had received a proposal from the Tamil Nadu government and the matter was under consideration. He ensured that the matter would be solved in the shortest time possible. A meeting between the President and AIDMK leaders are to meet today at 2 pm to discuss the matter. Dave said that the ministry would clear out the picture in the shortest possible time, which would be by Friday’s evening or Saturday.

He said that all the information would be brought forward in the shortest possible time and the ministry would reach a conclusion on the matter. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi also addressed the media on the Supreme Court’s agreement to delay its final judgment on jallikattu. Rohatgi said that he had requested the Supreme Court to not give judgement in jallikattu for a week as the situation was already very aroused and the apex court agreed. He further added that the centre and the Tamil Nadu government were in talks and it would be decided soon as to if the state will act or both parties would take some actions.